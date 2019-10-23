Royal Caribbean revamps UK & Ireland sales team

Royal Caribbean International has announced a series of new appointments within its UK & Ireland sales team.

UK & Ireland sales director, Martin MacKinnon, has bolstered his sales team line up with the addition of Karen Tucker, in the newly created role of head of field sales.

Tucker, who has been with Royal Caribbean International for over 15 years in a number of roles from groups coordinator to air planning manager, will be responsible for a team of regional sales managers.

This team will include Dionne Lalley, who has moved into the role from the insights team.

The Royal Caribbean International key account manager team will now include David Hearn, who is re-joining to oversee consortia business and Kelly Ashby, in an internal move from the product team.

In addition, Rhianna Rees - recently recruited through the brand’s graduate partnership with Chester University - has moved from the revenue team to report to MacKinnon as sales planning executive.

Nicki Lewis, head of trade support, has also strengthened her team with a number of promotions and appointments.

Reporting to her will be Jo Puccioni, Kerry Nicholson, Holly Matthews, Carla Hines and Jo Griffiths.

“The relationships we hold with our trade partners in the UK & Ireland continue to be incredibly important to us and we know the team will set us up for success as we look forward to yet another year of incredible activity including the return of Anthem of the Seas to the UK in April, the newly amplified Allure of the Seas being homeported in Barcelona and the launch of our brand new ship Odyssey of the Seas in November,” said MacKinnon.