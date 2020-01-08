Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina opens ahead of Expo 2020

InterContinental Hotels Group has announced the opening of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina.

The hotel is one of a series of the newly designed flagship properties launching globally offering a distinctive stay experience, designed to meet the needs of the modern business traveller.

The opening marks the beginning of ambitious expansion plans for the brand in the region.

With 24 Crowne Plaza hotels (6,836 rooms) open in the Middle East (GCC, Levant and Egypt) and a further eight (2,738 rooms) in the pipeline – three of which are in the UAE and three in Saudi Arabia, the brand is positioned to cater for a rising number of regional business events and travel to the Middle East.

Within only a 20-minute drive to Expo 2020 Site, close proximity to important business hubs including Jumeirah Lake Towers, Jebel Ali, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina is set to become an important hub for business travellers in the lead up to Expo 2020.

Georges Farhat, general manager, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, said: “Our flagship property in Dubai Marina is an exciting addition to the Crowne Plaza portfolio in the region.

“As a flagship property, the hotel will feature a new modern design philosophy which better meets the needs of our guests: productivity, advanced restoration and inspiration, seamlessly blending work and play.

“It features a new approach to lobby design, which can be used for co-working or relaxing. Its location makes it ideal for guests looking to stay ahead of their game while travelling for business; from a morning run on the marina waterfront walkway to after work chilling out in the heart of one of Dubai’s most exciting districts.”

Located primely on the banks of Dubai Marina with direct access from the promenade, the 24-storey building occupies 3,037 square meters and boasts 273 stylish and ultra-modern hotel rooms including 61 club rooms and 32 suites.

Offering panoramic views over the water, these rooms come with a number of technology-driven features to provide guests with a harmonious stay experience day and night.

A spacious club lounge is located on the fourth-floor exclusively for Club guests.