easyJet to offer first Tunisia flights since 2015

easyJet has announced it will operate 25 new routes next summer, including two new destinations from the UK.

New services to Enfidia, Tunisia, and Tirana in Albania are among the collection of new routes which are now on sale.

Across all the new routes, easyJet has put over 370,000 seats on sale.

From next summer easyJet will fly to Tirana, the capital of Albania from the UK for the first time.

The cultural, entertainment and political centre of Albania is an ever-increasingly popular city, having been off limits for much of the 20th century and is now enjoying a rise in prominence.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also just 40 minutes away from miles of undiscovered Adriatic coast-line - littered with stunning beaches.

easyJet will fly to Tirana three times a week from London Gatwick with the first flight taking off on May 1st.

easyJet has also announced today it will be flying to Tunisia for the first time since 2015 with two flights a week from Gatwick to Enfidha – a beach destination set to offer customers even more choice when it comes to picking summer holiday destinations next year.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager, easyJet, said: “We’re pleased to be continuing to deliver an unrivalled network which, with today’s announcement, sees two new destinations for passengers from the UK and 25 new routes placed on sale across our network.

“Our new routes are making it easier and more affordable than ever for our customers to travel to a range of summer destinations.”