easyJet plans Gatwick expansion for summer 2021

easyJet will launch the first of a number of new summer routes from Gatwick Airport next summer.

In expectation of a rapid return to flying once restrictions are eased, the airline will base four more aircraft at the airport, taking its fleet up to a record 71 aircraft by next summer.

The carrier is launching three new routes, as well as adding more flying across its existing network having recently obtained further slots at Gatwick.

The airline recently reported growing customer confidence to make travel plans for next spring and summer after experiencing a significant increase in demand for flights and holidays.

To serve this demand, easyJet will launch new domestic and international routes from Gatwick next summer, with seats on sale from today.

They include Aberdeen in Scotland, Bilbao in Spain and Cagliari on the Italian island of Sardinia.

easyJet is returning to Aberdeen from London Gatwick, which will provide even more direct domestic connections between London and northeast Scotland, joining an existing route between Aberdeen and London Luton.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, commented: “In anticipation that demand for travel will return – and having recently seen signs of growing confidence by our customers in making plans for travel next spring and summer – we continue to strengthen our network at Gatwick, providing more key direct domestic connections from London and more opportunity for customers to book a trip to look forward to.

“Returning customer momentum has been supported by the welcome news of the vaccination roll out, which will enable normal life to resume; including travelling again for work, to visit friends and family, or for a much-needed holiday.”

Furthermore, frequencies next summer are set to increase on a range of routes including popular domestic connections to Belfast, Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Isle of Man, as well as international destinations Athens in Greece, Naples and Bari in Italy, Lisbon, Faro and Funchal in Portugal, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife in the Canary Islands, plus Bodrum and Dalaman in Turkey.

easyJet is the largest airline at London Gatwick and has been flying from the airport for over 20 years.