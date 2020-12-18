Atlantis, the Palm offers new agent incentive as sale begins

Atlantis, the Palm’s not-to-be-missed New Year sale is now underway.

In line with this, the iconic resort is incentivising their trusted handpicked partners in the UK with a simple points-based programme that gives agents online shopping credit with every room night booked.

Until the end of January, Atlantis, the Palm is offering a very special five-nights or more package which includes more than AED3,500 (£708) of value-added extras.

The travel period for the “Extraordinary Atlantis Experiences” offer is valid from January 10th next year until the end of April 2022, giving guests plenty of time to plan ahead.

With attractive inclusions such as kids going free, full board dining, spa credits, Wavehouse arcade credits, a Sea Lion meet and greet for the family, as well as all non-motorised sports, this is a fantastic offer for Atlantis’ travel partners to be extending to guests.

It is a win-win scenario for both guests and for agents, with the Atlantis Resorts – Global Booking Rewards Programme designed to thank the resort’s trusted, handpicked partners for their continued loyalty in choosing Atlantis as their preferred resort destination.

Agents making reservations for Atlantis, the Palm are rewarded with online shopping credits with Amazon to be used to purchase anything they like.

The key is in the programme’s simplicity with a quick registration via Atlantis’ dedicated Global Booking Rewards portal followed by an account activation.

Participants – all individual agents working for selected partners are eligible – can then sit back and watch their credit grow as they earn one point for each room night booked.

Each online booking needs to be logged onto the Atlantis Rewards portal – and the team at Atlantis will take care of the rest. Rewards are earned by booking any Atlantis Resort property.