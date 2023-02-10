Opening Ceremony and Day 1 of the Global Tourism Resilience Conference

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Holness will deliver the Keynote Address during the opening ceremony of the first-ever Global Tourism Resilience Conference, which will be hosted by Jamaica from February 15-17, 2023.

The much-anticipated conference, which will be held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters, will be attended by some 200 local and international tourism stakeholders. These include government ministers from several countries, policy advisors, academics, executives of several international organisations, international business leaders among other key stakeholders. The conference forms part of efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and its tourism partners, including the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), to bolster resilience in global tourism. Day one of the hybrid conference will entail a Caribbean Tourism Investment Summit. Jamaica will also officially recognize the first-ever Global Tourism Resilience Day during the conference on February 17.