Dusit Thani Public Company Limited expands its operations in the luxury residential management area

Dusit Hospitality Services, a subsidiary of Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT), one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has expanded its operations in the luxury residential management segment by winning the contract to manage MARQUE Sukhumvit, a super luxury condominium which has the highest price per square meter in the Phrom Phong, Sukhumvit area, for the next three years, effective immediately.

Designed to leverage the strength of the Dusit Thani brand in Thailand and the extensive experience of Dusit’s hotel teams, Dusit Hospitality Services (DHS) was formed in early 2019 offering specialised services for hotels and hospitality businesses based in Bangkok.

DHS focuses on three key areas: facility services and management for the luxury housing market; advisory and training services for residential project operators seeking to deliver five-star service excellence; and Dusit on Demand, an on-demand housekeeping, engineering, banqueting, and stewarding service, which currently works with 10 hotels in Bangkok.

Luxury condominiums currently managed by DHS in Bangkok include Sukhothai Residences on Sathorn Road; COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services, developed by Ananda Development Public Company, on Rama IV Road; and now, the prestigious 205-unit MARQUE Sukhumvit condominium in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district.

“Managing MARQUE Sukhumvit marks an exciting new chapter for DHS’s expansion, and we are honoured to be awarded the contract,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, DUSIT. “Born from a dual vision to fill the gap for five-star service in luxury residences and provide new opportunities for our displaced staff during the redevelopment of our flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, DHS embodies our commitment to balance, expansion, and diversification, and delivering our unique brand of Thai inspired gracious hospitality in innovative ways. Since 2019, DHS has flourished, and I have unwavering confidence that our renowned service, facility management expertise, concierge services, and ‘Dusit on Demand’ housekeeping services will propel us even further.”

The contract with MARQUE Sukhumvit’s residential juristic person entrusts DHS with the vital task of providing exceptional customer service and care to residents. Leveraging Dusit’s 75-year legacy of hospitality excellence and its diverse service portfolio, DHS aims to take the residential experience at MARQUE Sukhumvit to new heights.

Mr Supakit Tiyawatchalapong, Managing Director of Dusit Well-Being Hospitality, said, “Signing the facility management contract with MARQUE Sukhumvit marks another significant milestone for DHS. We are delighted that the MARQUE team recognises the unique value we offer, not just five-star service standards but the ability to elevate residents’ well-being and enhance their property’s value. This three-year contract, the longest awarded by MARQUE’s Executive Committee, is a testament to our expertise, and we look forward to delivering exceptional service to residents.”

Mr Tiyawatchalapong added that, alongside the target of adding 8 - 10 facility management projects each year, DHS will also seek to expand its advisory and training services for residential project operators and promote Dusit On Demand as an effective solution to the labour shortage facing many owners and operators in the hospitality and condominium management sectors.

“The demand for solutions like Dusit on Demand underscores the pressing challenge of workforce shortages in our industry,” said Mr Tiyawatchalapong. “In response, our team has collaborated closely with both public and private sectors to address this gap by offering targeted training programmes that align with market needs. Our innovative Housekeeping Certificate Programme, featuring Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels, provides a tailored approach based on individual skills and availability. This flexibility empowers businesses to select housekeeping services that suit their specific requirements and budgets - a distinctive edge in today’s competitive market. This approach, coupled with our commitment to continuous improvement, ensures we are positioned to drive sustainable growth for our business in the months and years ahead. We now aim to capture a 10-15% increase in facility management market share, solidifying our position as a leader in luxury residential service.”

Alongside providing its various services for third-party developers and property owners in Bangkok, DHS will also oversee Dusit’s very own ultra-luxury condominium project, Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside, part of the highly anticipated Dusit Central Park mixed-use development currently under construction opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of Bangkok.