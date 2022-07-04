Eastern Airways increases capacity to key domestic route

Eastern Airways, the UK’s regional airline, based at Humberside Airport, have increased capacity on one of their main routes from London Gatwick to Cornwall Newquay Airport over the busy summer holiday period.

Eastern Airways currently offers a popular twice daily service, but have now added a third rotation on Monday, Thursday and Friday due to demand.

A recent study undertaken by Eastern Airways show that the Cornwall Airport Newquay – London Gatwick route is used by almost 60% of passengers for either leisure or visiting friends and family purposes.

Rising costs for holidaying abroad have meant that the staycation market is still very strong in the UK and these additional services are in place to give more options for travel to Cornwall but also for those travelling to the capital.

Roger Hage, General Manager of Eastern Airways has commented “As we hit the peak summer school period, increasing connectivity for those using this already popular service is key for Eastern Airways. The introduction of the mid-day service now provides a greater range of options for individuals, couples and families that are relying on this time efficient service.”

The introduction of the mid-day flights now allow for additional travel options for those using the service for business, leisure, visiting friends and family and onward travel.

The journey with Eastern Airways between London Gatwick and Cornwall Airport Newquay currently operates on a 75-minute flight on one of our comfortable ATR72-600 aircraft. Comparable journeys are a minimum of 5 hours by car and 7 hours by rail. Prices start from just £44.99 per person, including taxes, charges and baggage allowance. Passengers can save further time at the airport with Eastern Airways’ online check in service and even select their preferred seats in advance.

All of Eastern Airways’ services give passengers a generous baggage allowance, with a minimum of 10kg of cabin baggage and 15kg of hold baggage included as standard. For those passengers needing more, there are plenty of options for additional weight available to book before travelling as well as room for those summer essentials such as surfboards and golf clubs (subject to availability).

For the full summer schedule and to check availability, please visit www.easternairways.com

Eastern Airways also offer several other key domestic routes this summer including; Southampton – Belfast, Southampton – Dublin, Manchester – Southampton, Humberside – Aberdeen, Aberdeen – Wick John O’Groats, Humberside – Cornwall Airport Newquay and Jersey direct from both Humberside and Teesside.