Aer Lingus launches 4th July sale

Aer Lingus are celebrating US Independence Day this July 4 by offering UK customers discounts on all transatlantic routes when flying direct from Manchester or connecting onwards via Dublin from 11 UK airports as follows;



Heathrow

Gatwick

Birmingham

Bristol

Manchester

Leeds, Bradford

Newcastle

Exeter

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Cornwall, Newquay

UK customers can join in the July festivities with discounts of £50 off return Economy Class tickets and £100 off return Business Class bookings when purchased between now and 7 July 2022 for travel between 22 August – 31 December.

Those connecting onto North America via Aer Lingus’ Dublin hub can enjoy US Customs and Border Preclearance, enabling them to land in the US as a domestic customer, speeding through the airport, by avoiding lengthy immigration queues upon arrival.

The airline is also welcoming back its highly popular 5 times weekly direct Seattle service on 7 July. Its return will further expand its extensive US route map, just in time for customers to make the most of the Independence Day discounts.

Visitors to Seattle can enjoy memorable views from the famous ‘Space Needle’, drink in the city’s coffee culture, or explore the outdoors by hiking and kayaking.