Dubai Expo 2020 opening ceremony to be broadcast around the world

The star-studded opening ceremony for Dubai Expo 2020 will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE, giving everyone the chance to participate in the spectacle, wherever they might be.

This will be followed a night later by three spectacular fireworks displays in Dubai, marking the first full day of the Expo in a spectacular visual celebration commemorating the journey from winning the bid in 2013 to the opening.

On Thursday, nation-wide opening ceremony viewing parties will take place across the country, thanking the nation for its support and inviting everyone to come together to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Screens will be set up in locations ranging from airports and shopping malls to hotels and other landmarks, relaying the incredible music and cultural performances as they happen.

Among those slated to perform are world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli; Grammy-nominated, Golden-Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day; platinum-selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding; international mega-star pianist Lang Lang; and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

The fireworks displays will take place on Friday evening, kicking off at 20:20, at Dubai Festival City, the Frame and the Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, with each presenting their own unique celebrations.

Both the Pointe and Dubai Festival City will incorporate their fountains into a dazzling light and sound show themed on Expo 2020, while The Frame façade will be lit up in Expo colours.

The flags of participating countries will also be displayed at each, with booths on the ground for purchasing Expo 2020 tickets.

The roster of streaming locations for the opening ceremony includes more than 240 hotels nation-wide, including Emaar’s Rove, Armani, Address Hotels & Resorts, and Vida Hotels & Resorts, as well as Accor, Marriot, Hilton, IHG, Rotana, Jumeirah, Hyatt International and Atlantis the Palm.

Expo 2020 Partners are also offering their invaluable support, with many, including Dulsco, Terminus Group, L’Oreal and Nissan, hosting Opening Ceremony viewing parties for their staff.

Emirates, the official airline partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, will also stream proceedings across its first and business class lounges, both local and international.

More Information

Tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai are available online and through more than 2,500 authorised ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

Watch the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 live here from 19.30 GST on Thursday, September 30th.