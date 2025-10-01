WTTC Announces $8BN Investment Commitments for Italy at Global Summit in Rome

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), today revealed a major vote of confidence in Italy’s Travel & Tourism sector, as its Members committed more than $8BN of new investment during the closing ceremony of the Global Summit in Rome.

This landmark pledge, unveiled on stage before global leaders and industry executives, represents one of the largest ever investment commitments made at a WTTC Summit.

The investment will supercharge Italy’s already thriving Travel & Tourism sector, strengthening its position as a world-leading destination and a magnet for sustainable growth.In 2025, Travel & Tourism is expected to inject $258BN to Italy’s economy and support 3.1MN jobs.

Business travel has been a standout driver, with corporate visitors spending $30.8BN – an 18.1% increase on pre-pandemic levels.

Italy also ranked as the seventh-highest business travel spender worldwide, while its booming MICE industry hosted almost 370,000 conferences and events in 2024, up 8.2% year-on-year.

Against this backdrop of record performance, today’s $8BN commitment underlines the growing investor confidence in Italy’s infrastructure, hospitality, and wider travel ecosystem.

These rising flows of capital are expected to boost connectivity and expand accommodation capacity, accelerate green and digital transitions across the sector, and create new opportunities for domestic and international investors alike.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC Interim CEO, said: “Today’s announcement is a vote of confidence for Italy. More than $8BN of new investment from WTTC Members sends a powerful signal; Italy is not only a cultural icon but also one of the most exciting and resilient investment destinations in the world. These commitments will fuel job creation, sustainability, and innovation across the country’s Travel & Tourism sector.”

WTTC Chair Manfredi Lefebvre added: “Today’s commitment reflects our unwavering belief in Italy’s potential as a leader in global travel and tourism. The substantial investments announced here will not only enhance our infrastructure but also foster a resilient and innovative future for the sector. Together, we can ensure that Italy remains a top destination for travelers while driving economic growth and job creation.”

With these commitments, Italy cements its role as both a cultural and leisure powerhouse, and as a premier hub for sustainable investment and innovation in global Travel & Tourism.

The Global Summit is hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT (the Italian national tourist board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.

Other WTTC Partners include Antonio Lefebvre d’Ovidio Di Bolsonaro Philantrophy, Arsenale Spa, Chase Travel (JPMC), Giacomo Milano, MMGY, MSC Group, Terme di Saturnia, and Trip.com Group.