Brinkley selected as godmother to Seven Seas Splendour

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced that model Christie Brinkley’s has taken up her latest role, serving as godmother to Seven Seas Splendour.

A centuries-old maritime tradition, a ship’s godmother christens the vessel and is responsible for bestowing good luck over the ship and to all guests and crew who sail her.

Brinkley will christen Seven Seas Splendour in Miami on February 21st.

“Christie Brinkley is a universally beloved icon who is synonymous worldwide for her beauty, style and commitment to health and happiness,” said Jason Montague, president, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“It’s fitting that the Godmother of Seven Seas Splendour reflects timeless elegance, vitality and sophistication, as Regent has perfected all the details of luxury onboard Seven Seas Splendour.

“We are deeply honoured that Christie will christen our newest ship and delighted to welcome her to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family.”

Brinkley is excited to serve as godmother to Seven Seas Splendour, a spacious yet intimate ship with a crew of 542 crew caring for 750 guests.

“We learn best about the beautiful world around us by exploring new cities, immersing ourselves in different cultures and interacting with the gracious people who live there,” Brinkley added.

“We cherish and remember these moments more when we experience them with the people we love. The absolute most invigorating and luxurious way to travel the world is by cruising the seas.”

With a career spanning more than three decades, magazines such as Allure and Men’s Health have named Brinkley one of the most attractive women of all time.