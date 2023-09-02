dnata Partners with Speedcargo to Revolutionize Etihad Cargo Services with AI-Powered Solutions

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has partnered with logistics technology solutions provider Speedcargo to deliver cutting-edge cargo services to Etihad Cargo at Singapore Changi Airport (SIN).

Speedcargo’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based Cargo Eye and Assemble solutions installed at dnata’s facilities will help overall logistical efficiency, digitisation and optimise cargo capacity for Etihad Cargo’s daily flights departing from Singapore. The roll-out of Cargo Eye and Assemble follows the airline’s decision to implement the technology in response to successful trials.

Cargo Eye uses advanced, vision-based 3D technology to scan and capture a cargo’s exact dimensions, volume data, images, and labels, providing a comprehensive digital record. This information is then fed into Assemble which creates a digital plan, advising dnata’s highly-trained cargo handling teams of the optimal method of building a pallet. The innovative solutions ensure Etihad Cargo maximises cargo capacity, while becoming more efficient and sustainable.

Both Cargo Eye and Assemble seamlessly integrate into dnata’s existing warehouse management system.

Charles Galloway, dnata’s Regional CEO, Airport Operations – Asia Pacific, said: “dnata is proud to lead the digitisation of cargo processes through innovative technology solutions. Working alongside Speedcargo, Cargo Eye and Assemble will enable us to provide Etihad Cargo and its customers with digital audit trails of how their cargo has been handled, improving efficiency and providing a quality end-to-end service. We will continue to create value and enhance our service offerings through digitalisation.”

Dr Krishna Kumar Nallur, Speedcargo’s CEO, commented: “This first step towards industry transformation will enable end-to-end optimization of cargo capacity, from booking to cargo hold. Our AI-powered solutions will help Etihad Cargo to maximize capacity across their fleet, and enable dnata Singapore to digitise their cargo handling, thereby improving their productivity and efficiency in operations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Schürmann, Head of Cargo Operations & Delivery at Etihad Cargo, said: “With the launch of Speedcargo Technologies’ AI-powered solutions, Etihad Cargo is transforming airfreight operations and optimising cargo capacity as the latest step in the carrier’s digitalisation journey. Singapore was selected as the first station to go live with these state-of-the-art AI tools, which will boost efficiency, digitise and standardise cargo handling across Etihad Cargo’s network and enhance service levels for the carrier’s customers and partners. Following successful trials of the AI-powered cargo handling solutions, Etihad Cargo sought out a ground handling partner to deploy Cargo Eye and Assemble, and dnata was a clear choice, being fully aligned with Etihad Cargo’s commitment to utilising cargo-maximising technology to enhance air cargo operations.”

dnata’s Singapore facilities are the first in its expansive global network to implement Cargo Eye and Assemble technology. Speedcargo is working with dnata to roll out the service at further global stations.

dnata currently serves more than 50 airlines at Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) with a team of 1,500 aviation professionals, who handle over 20,000 flights, provide over 3.75 million meals, and move over 250,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in more than 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 710,000 aircraft turns, moved over 2.7 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 111.4 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 1.9 billion.