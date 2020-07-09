Jet2.com reports profitable year despite Covid-19 impact

Dart Group, owners of Jet2.com, has reported a pre-tax profit of £148 million for the year ended March 31st.

The figure is down 11 per cent from the £166 million recorded last year, largely due to the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector.

The company took a £108 million on fuel hedging, while foreign exchange revaluations also cost £8 million.

Thanks to a strong start to the year, before Covid-19 reached Europe in March, Dart Group saw revenue increase 21 per cent to £3.6 billion for the year.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays also saw passenger numbers increase 14 per cent to 14.6 million over the period.

Philip Meeson, Dart Group chairman, said: “Although the leisure travel industry is facing unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, I am pleased to report on the record performance for the financial year ended March 31st of our UK leisure travel business.

“The combined power of our proposition, product and people is what will fuel our ongoing success, as we constantly seek to improve our customers’ holiday choice, experience and enjoyment, giving us the greatest opportunity to retain and attract new customers - the key to continuing profitable growth.”