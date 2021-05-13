Amadeus records uptick in global hotel occupancy

New research from Amadeus has sought to examine how the hospitality industry has adapted to Covid-19, as well as the trends hoteliers think are likely to stay as the industry rebuilds.

Amadeus’ Demand360 business intelligence data shows that hotel occupancy levels are now on an upward trajectory.

Worldwide occupancy reached 46 per cent in April, up from the low point of just 13 per cent during the same month last year.

This means that global hospitality occupancy has climbed two-thirds of the way back to pre-pandemic norms of around 70 per cent for this time of year.

The data also shows the booking lead time is lengthening, indicating growing consumer confidence to plan ahead.

For much of the past year, nearly all reservations across the world were made within seven days of travel.

In recent weeks, bookings made on the same day of travel, which are the most problematic for the industry to accommodate, have shrunk globally.

These bookings have fallen from 39 per cent the first week of 2021 to 23 per cent in the last week of April.

Bookings made 31-60 days in advance increased from six per cent the first week of 2021 to 11 per cent at the end of April.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, president, hospitality, Amadeus commented: “The data and trends from this report are intended to draw together insights from hoteliers around the world as we work together as an industry to plan our recovery.

“With lower restrictions in place, the US market has provided some early indicators of traveller behaviour that could help other international hoteliers understand where they are in the stage of their own recovery.”

More Information

The Rebuilding Hospitality report highlights the opportunities for hoteliers to rebuild and thrive in 2021 by combining survey data of 688 hoteliers worldwide with the latest insight from Amadeus’ Demand360 business intelligence solution.

The survey was managed by Amadeus and conducted anonymously with global hoteliers in March and April.

Find out more here.