Discover Puerto Rico Launches The Green Path

In celebration of Earth Day, Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), proudly announces the launch of The Green Path, an innovative new microsite empowering visitors to become certified “Responsible Travelers” through engaging educational content and immersive storytelling rooted in sustainability. This interactive platform is a pivotal part of the organization’s broader commitment to promoting responsible tourism and preserving Puerto Rico’s unique natural, cultural, and historical assets for generations to come.

Built on insights from the Sustainable Tourism Best Practices and Opportunities for Puerto Rico assessment by Skift Advisory and developed in collaboration with local creators, cultural leaders, and environmental stewards, The Green Path invites travelers to embark on a personalized digital journey aligned with their travel values. Along the way, they will learn best practices for eco-conscious exploration across the Island.

At the heart of this initiative is a certification program that guides users through four sustainability pillars—each tailored to different aspects of conscious travel:

The Foodprint – Exploring local farms, markets, and eco-gastronomic practices.

Legacy Journey – Preserving Puerto Rico’s heritage through architecture, culture, and stories.

Nature Paths – Highlighting the Island’s biodiversity and outdoor eco-adventures.

Conscious Stays – Showcasing responsible accommodations and low-impact lodging options.

Each pillar’s landing page features a rich collection of immersive content designed to inspire and inform travelers. Highlights include a first-person chronicle offering a personal lens into on-Island experiences; feature articles and listicles covering sustainable travel, local dining, and cultural insights; and an interactive map with vivid descriptions to help navigate Puerto Rico. Visitors will also find curated itineraries tailored to each pillar plus interviews with community advocates brought to life through engaging short-form videos.

As users progress through the microsite, they earn points and insights along the way. Upon reaching an 80% completion score, they receive a downloadable and shareable badge recognizing them as certified “Responsible Travelers to Visit Puerto Rico.” This certification also unlocks access to exclusive deals and discounts from local partners offering experiences and accommodations aligned with sustainable tourism practices.

“We designed The Green Path as a modern approach to education and engagement,” said Dalissa Zeda, Digital Marketing Director at Discover Puerto Rico. “By making sustainability personal and actionable, we’re helping visitors align their values with their vacation plans, fostering more meaningful travel experiences while supporting the long-term well-being of our Island.”

The launch of The Green Path marks the beginning of a phased content rollout, with new experiences and articles to be added regularly across each sustainability pillar. As part of the efforts to promote responsible travel, a real-time availability calendar is now live on the website, helping visitors plan trips by showing hotel and rental availability across the Island. Designed to reduce overcrowding, encourage exploration beyond the most visited regions, and inspire longer stays, the tool helps drive consistent occupancy and ensures the benefits of tourism are shared more evenly across Puerto Rico.

In addition to visitor-facing content, The Green Path will include tailored resources for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry segment and local tourism stakeholders, further supporting a unified path toward a more conscious Puerto Rico.

To start your journey or learn more, visit thegreenpath.discoverpuertorico.com.