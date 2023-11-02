DidaTravel achieves extraordinary sales growth across European source markets ahead of WTM

DidaTravel – a tech-driven global travel distribution company, is pleased to announce remarkable sales growth across key European source markets as part of its highly effective global expansion strategy first launched in 2018.

DidaTravel, a leader in China and Asia Pacific source markets embarked on its global expansion strategy in 2018, and the results since have been exceptional with year-to-date 2023 sales significantly outperforming the same period comparing both 2019 and 2022. This growth highlights Europe’s increasing significance in the companies’ business which now represents over 20% of its total revenue and continues to grow in significance. The top four European source markets for the company are Spain, UK, Italy, and France.

Spain: In the Spanish market, DidaTravel has witnessed an extraordinary surge in growth. Comparing year-to-date (YTD) 2023 sales figures with YTD 2019, the growth rate stands at an astounding 358%. Even comparing the same period of the previous year (2022), the growth rate is still a remarkable 182%. The top five destinations for the Spanish market booked via DidaTravel’s platform are the USA, Japan, Thailand, Italy and UAE.

United Kingdom: The UK is another source market where DidaTravel is making a big impact. Its YTD 2023 sales growth rate versus 2019 stands at an impressive 341%, indicating a steady ascent in its influence in this important market. Even comparing to the year prior (2022), Dida has achieved a remarkable growth rate of 224%. The top five destinations for the UK market, include the USA, Italy, UK, Thailand and Turkey, highlighting the global appeal of DidaTravel’s portfolio.

Italy: Italy has also witnessed a steady upward trajectory within DidaTravel’s portfolio. YTD 2023, the growth rate versus 2019 hit 312%. And comparing 2022, DidaTravel posted a sales growth rate of 97%. The top five destinations for the Italian market, include Italy itself, USA, France, Spain and UK.

France: DidaTravel’s entry into the French market (which commenced after 2019), has been nothing short of remarkable with the growth rate comparing YTD 2022 standing at an impressive 356%. This rapid rise highlights the company’s ability to establish a strong presence in new markets quickly. The top five destinations for French travellers are: France, USA, Italy, Spain and the UK.

DidaTravel’s growth rates across top European markets reflects not only the quality of Dida’s technology and product portfolio but also its client acquisition team which includes the following industry veterans:

Frank Wöller, VP of Business Development, EMEA leads the EMEA client acquisition team. Frank joined DidaTravel in April, focusing on new API client acquisition, with a special emphasis on the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

Patrice Vales, Sales Director South Europe. With over 30 years of experience in the tourism and tech industries, Patrice brings a wealth of knowledge to DidaTravel, having held key roles in various prestigious industry companies.

Paul Riches: Serving as a sales consultant, Paul’s experience is helping to develop DidaTravel’s client acquisition efforts across the UK and Ireland.

Jessica Cifuentes: Jessica plays a key role as a Sales Development Representative for EMEA, contributing to the company’s new client acquisition approach across the region.

DidaTravel’s flight business is also experiencing rapid growth. The company’s product portfolio includes 500+ global airlines and 20,000+ routes. In the first nine months of 2023, the airline ticketing business saw remarkable growth, especially in its Asia, Europe, North America, and the UK markets with growth rates respectively of 388%, 195%, 188% and 174% quarter-on-quarter in Q3.

DidaTravel is thrilled to showcase this outstanding growth at WTM, underscoring its commitment to be a leading B2B travel distributor across Europe and worldwide. The company’s dedication to leading technology, global expansion and customer satisfaction continues to drive its success.

Visit DidaTravel at WTM London, stand N10-311, from November 6th to November 9th, hosted at the ExCeL centre in London.