Destination Deauville as L’Odyssey announces new summer route from London City Airport

From July 1st 2022, L’Odyssey will operate a twice weekly service to the beautiful Normandy seaside town of Deauville.

The flight will depart LCY at 13.40 every Friday, with the return flight landing in the heart of the London at 13.20 every Sunday – perfect for a weekend stay.

This will be the only direct flight to Deauville from the UK, as London City looks to play an increasing role in connecting the capital to more European regions.

Deauville is a hugely popular domestic vacation spot in France and the new flight provides an opportunity for Londoners to enjoy the Côte Fleurie, the Casino Barrière Deauville, grade 1 horseracing at La Touques, and its proximity to the sites of the historic WW2 landings.

L’Odyssey will operate a full-service flight on a SAAB 340B, which has been reconfigured to offer 27 passengers a comfortable and relaxing 1 hour 5 minutes on board. And passengers will receive up to a 30 kg baggage allowance as well as an inflight snack.

Commenting on the new route, London City’s Head of Aviation, Anne Doyere said: “Whether you’re a beach lover, foodie or entertainment seeker, Deauville has something for everyone. It is an undiscovered gem for British holidaymakers and it has never been so easy to get there thanks to this new service from L’Odyssey.”

Speaking on behalf of L’Odyssey Founder and managing Director, Clément Pellistrandi said: “With L’Odyssey, we want to provide our customers with an intimate travel experience: a cozy cabin with 27 seats, very fast boarding procedures, no irritating baggage issues and reliable service. Offering time and serenity, a new luxury!”

London City Airport was nominated as World’s Leading Regional Airport 2021 by World Travel Awards.