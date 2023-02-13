Delta supports relief efforts in Turkey and Syria with $100,000 contribution to American Red Cross

Delta Air Lines is contributing $100,000 to the American Red Cross in support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ (IFRC) response effort in Turkey and Syria following a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southeast Turkey in the early hours of Feb. 6.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 14.2 miles east of Nurdagi, Gaziantep province, with a depth of 14.9 miles. Nurdagi is located along the Turkey-Syria border, and the earthquake was felt in several countries across the region, including Syria and Lebanon.

The Turkish Red Crescent Society and Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society immediately responded to this disaster and began relief efforts, and Delta encourages customers and employees in the U.S. to get involved by contributing financially to the American Red Cross. For those outside the U.S., contributions can be made through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies website.

Delta customers who would like to support this effort can do so through a dedicated site for public support.

Delta’s contributions – those made by Delta people, customers and others – are used for humanitarian relief efforts, including the following from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies:

Supporting search and rescue operations

Providing first aid

Performing emergency medical evacuations

Transporting injured people to hospitals

Providing hot meals and basic aid items (such as tents and blankets) for those injured and evacuated

Providing psychological support

Sending blood and plasma to the affected regions

“The most important way to help is through financial giving, as the American Red Cross and the IFCRC have the resources and infrastructure to obtain and deliver goods, supplies and trained volunteers to the places and people that need it most,” said Tad Hutcheson, Delta’s Managing Director of Community Engagement.

The current needs are tremendous, with the most critical including support to health facilities and medical care for the wounded. Other vital needs include supporting those who lost family members as well as providing food, supplies and blood, according to the American Red Cross.

The partnership with the American Red Cross, which is Delta’s longest-standing nonprofit partner, has allowed the airline, its customers and employees to help people in need worldwide since 1941. This contribution to the earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria is in addition to Delta’s $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner. For more information on the services of the Red Cross and how they are responding to this crisis, please visit redcross.org.