Hanjin Group donates USD 500,000 to Türkiye Earthquake Relief Efforts

Hanjin Group has announced it will donate USD 500,000 for Türkiye earthquake relief efforts.

The donation will be given through the Korean Red Cross, and used for local relief activities and damage recovery.

Hanjin Group said, “We express our deepest sympathies to those affected by the earthquake, and hope that this donation will be of some help in the recovery of the earthquake stricken area.”

Committed to social responsibility, Hanjin Group and its subsidiary, Korean Air, have actively participated in relief activities for major global natural disasters including the dam collapse in Laos (2018); floods in Peru (2017); cyclone in Fiji (2016); Kumamoto earthquakes (2016); floods in Myanmar and earthquake in Nepal (2015); typhoon in the Philippines (2013); earthquake and tsunami in Northeastern Japan (2011); and the Sichuan earthquake (2008).