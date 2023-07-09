ROSEWOOD AND THE WEBSTER ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE POP-UP PARTNERSHIP

Checking in with Rosewood and The Webster. The luxury multi-brand omnichannel retailer announced that they would launch a short-term partnership with world-class hospitality group Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® on a series of retail pop-ups and activations.

This initiative is an extension of the permanent Webster storefront that opened in July 2020 at Rosewood Miramar Beach. Inspiration for the partnership derives from the two brands’ shared commitment to offering the ultimate luxury experience in a residential setting. Like Rosewood, The Webster’s heritage is rooted in hospitality, with their namesake originating from the iconic South Beach flagship, which was The Webster Hotel, designed by Henry Hohauser in the heart of the Art Deco district in Miami. Its mission seamlessly aligns with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ guiding principle of creating a sense of place for their guests.

“This collaboration is the beginning of a strong partnership between Rosewood and The Webster,” says Joanna Gunn, Chief Brand Officer at Rosewood Hotel Group. “From the start, Laure has shared our vision of inspiring our guests to discover a personal retail experience. This is the beginning of how we see our retail offerings evolving at Rosewood and we will continue to introduce new and exciting partnerships across our collection of hotels and resorts, providing for a curated lifestyle edit.”

This series kicks off on July 21st, 2023, at Rosewood Miramar Beach, with an expansion into the property’s Ambassador Ocean View Suite lasting through the weekend. The Webster will showcase a more significant curation of products, focusing on providing a considerable breadth of menswear currently not housed in the permanent location and a highly tailored selection of women’s RTW, Footwear, and bags for Rosewood’s affluential explorers. To celebrate this launch, The Webster has partnered with California-based brand Nahmias to anniversary their exclusive Summerland Capsule, which was initially launched three years ago to the date in honor of The Webster’s opening in Montecito, which is Founder and Creative Director Doni Nahmias’s hometown. The nine-piece capsule captures the essence of California cool fused with a nod to The Webster’s signature pink hue in a custom editorial shot in the iconic spaces at Rosewood Miramar Beach, including the great lawn and the grand staircase.

“Rosewood since the beginning of our partnership when opening in Montecito has been so supportive and it is our like-minded approach to offering both unparalleled service and product that connected us. I am so grateful for their belief in the experience we offer and creating this opportunity to activate in their stunning properties, where time stops the second you step on the property, a true oasis. The Webster continues to expand our physical footprint both in permanent and temporary moments with the strategy being at the heart of our brand, going where our client goes and meeting the needs of their lifestyle.” says Laure Hériad Dubreuil, Founder, and CEO of The Webster

The partnership continues with a stop in Dallas for a September 27th to September 30th launch at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, an entirely new market for The Webster, as the retailer only has one location in Houston, Texas. Occupying one of the Mansion’s Estate Suites, the pop-up will offer a tailored selection of womenswear, menswear, accessories, beauty and home goods. While Dallas will be the last physical pop-up for 2023, the partnership continues with a celebration during Paris Fashion Week at Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel and follows with a digital shoppable Holiday gift guide activation.

