Korean Air sends special World Expo 2030 Busan livery charter flight to Paris for BIE General Assemb

In support of Korea’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, Korean Air will operate a special charter flight with a BLACKPINK livery to Paris, where the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will be taking place.

The special flight departed from Seoul Incheon Airport at 9:00 am on June 18 and arrived at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 3:30 pm local time. About 200 people, including key members of the expo bid committee and representatives from the company will be on board.



The Boeing 777-300ER with the special BLACKPINK livery started off its journey on May 4 on flight KE901 to Paris, and has been traveling around the world on Korean Air’s extensive global network to support and promote Busan’s candidacy.



The General Assembly of the BIE will take place in Paris on June 20-21, where the four candidate countries – Italy, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine – will give their fourth round of presentations. The World Expo 2030 host city will be nominated after a final candidacy presentation later this year in November.



As a leading global airline, Korean Air is committed to Busan’s successful World Expo 2030 candidacy.

ADVERTISEMENT