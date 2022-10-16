Delta Air Lines and Starbucks launch loyalty partnership

Members of Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks® Rewards can turn their next coffee occasion into their next travel adventure with a new loyalty benefits partnership that lets customers unlock even more ways to earn rewards.

From Oct. 12, U.S. customers who are enrolled in both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs can easily link their accounts by visiting either deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com. Once the accounts are linked, members will earn one mile per $1 spent1 on eligible purchases at Starbucks, and on days when enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta, they will earn double Stars on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks stores2. This new benefit is open to currently enrolled members as well as new members of the companies’ loyalty programs.

“We’re continuing to evolve Delta’s SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well,” said Prashant Sharma, Vice President of Loyalty at Delta. “Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground.”

“Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles are centered on creating moments of meaningful connection, and by bringing together two of the country’s most celebrated loyalty programs we are able to reward our members with more of what they love,” said Ryan Butz, Vice President, Loyalty Strategy and Marketing at Starbucks. “We are excited to partner with Delta to offer our members even more valuable benefits, as well as invite more customers to join Starbucks Rewards.”

Customers can join Starbucks Rewards at starbucks.com/rewards and Delta SkyMiles at delta.com/join-skymiles.

VALUABLE BONUSES AND ADDED BENEFITS

It’s easy for millions of Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles members to earn free coffee and miles. In addition to earning one mile per $1 spent on qualifying purchases at Starbucks and double Stars at participating Starbucks stores on the day of a scheduled Delta flight, customers who link their accounts between Oct. 12 and Dec. 31, 2022, will earn an additional 500 miles3 and, once they make a qualifying purchase, 150 Stars.

Delta SkyMiles is also announcing the addition of Starbucks Stars as an exciting new Choice Benefit for its most loyal—and coffee-loving—members. Along with the newest slate of Choice Benefits announced last week, Diamond and Platinum SkyMiles Members will be able to select 4,000 Stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits in 2024.

