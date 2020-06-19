D’Ambrose takes top human resources role at Boeing

Boeing has named Michael D’Ambrose as executive vice president of human resources, effective July 6th.

He will succeed Wendy Livingston, who has served in an interim capacity since April.

In this role, D’Ambrose will be responsible for the company’s leadership and learning, talent planning, employee and labour relations and total rewards, as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives.

He will report to Boeing chief executive, David Calhoun, serve on the company’s executive council and be based in Chicago.

“Michael is joining Boeing at a critical time as we align our workforce with what will be a smaller and more competitive aerospace industry in the coming years,” said Calhoun.

“He brings to this effort and our other business priorities extensive experience leading through organisational change, passionate advocacy for diversity and inclusion, and commitment to identifying, developing and retaining the industry’s top talent.”

D’Ambrose joins Boeing from ADM, a leader in human and animal nutrition, with more than $60 billion in annual revenue.

He has served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer at ADM since 2006.

In that role, he led the continued modernisation of all global human resources activities, as well as the enterprise transformation of ADM through significant organic growth over the past decade.

Livingston will support a thorough transition of responsibilities before resuming her previous role as vice president, corporate human resources.