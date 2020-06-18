Carnival Corporation cuts six ships as return to operations slips

Carnival Corporation will downsize its fleet as the cruise line battles back to operation following the coronavirus pandemic.

The giant said it already had preliminary agreements for the disposal of six ships.

The vessels are expected to leave the fleet in the next 90 days, while the line is currently working toward additional agreements.

Carnival added the disposals were an acceleration of existing plans to dispose of the ships in coming years.

The company expects to resume guest operations, after collaboration with both government and health authorities, in a phased manner.

This means specific ships and brands will be returning to service over time.

Carnival anticipates that initial sailings will be from a select number of easily accessible homeports.

At the same time, the company expects future capacity to be moderated by the phased re-entry of its ships, the removal of capacity from its fleet and delays in new ship deliveries.

No further details were provided on which ships will go, but the Costa Victoria is reported to be among those on the chopping block.

Also today, Carnival reported a net loss of $4.4 billion, or $6.07 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

The figure includes $2 billion in non-cash impairment charges.

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.7 billion, sharply lower than the $4.8 billion recorded in the prior year.