Cunard latest line to push back return to sailing

Cunard has announced it will be further extending the pause in its operations.

Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria will see all sailings cancelled up to and including November 1st, while the Queen Elizabeth will see departures scrapped before November 23rd.

The move is in line with other lines owned by Carnival Corporation.

Cunard had previously hoped to return to operations in July.

Cunard President, Simon Palethorpe, said: “With many differing restrictions across countries, people’s ability to move freely and safely across borders remains seemingly someway in the distance.

“For Cunard, where we celebrate having a truly international mix of guests and sail all over the world, this becomes particularly impactful.

“We also need to better understand the implications Covid-19 will have on board our ships.

“We are therefore working, at the highest level possible, with government bodies, including the US Centres for Disease Control & Prevention - the CDC - and Public Health

England, as well as the industry collective body – CLIA - and other expert medical professionals to review every aspect of a holiday with us.”

He added: “Whilst we have always taken pride in having the highest levels of health and safety, we are looking at enhanced protocols across all aspects of ship life and experiences on shore.

“We will only return to service when we have a comprehensive restart protocol with the stamps of approval and accreditation from the most trusted and informed sources.”

Cunard will be communicating with all guests, and their travel advisors, who are booked on affected voyages.