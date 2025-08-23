Cunard Sets Sail with Fares from $999 Plus, Onboard Credit on Over 145 Voyages

Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced its Labor Day Sale offering fares from $999 plus up to $200 onboard credit on more than 145 voyages sailing between 2025 and 2027.

From August 21 through September 3, 2025, travelers have the perfect opportunity to plan their next journey aboard Cunard’s iconic fleet, all at an excellent value.

The Labor Day Sale features a diverse collection of itineraries, including:

2025 Caribbean, Northern Europe and Transatlantic Crossing voyages

2026 Alaska, Canada New England, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Caribbean, Northern Europe, Transatlantic Crossing and World Voyage Segments

2027 Caribbean, Transatlantic Crossing, and World Voyage Segments.

Iconic Ships & Voyages

Sailings are available on all four of Cunard’s Queens — the world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, the newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth, the iconic Queen Victoria, and the line’s newest ship, Queen Anne. Whether embarking on an unforgettable World Voyage, witnessing Queen Mary 2’s historic maiden Panama Canal transit, or enjoying a sun-filled Caribbean escape aboard Queen Elizabeth, guests will experience the ultimate vacation at sea – with Cunard’s signature White Star Service, world-class dining, enriching onboard programs and idyllic destinations. Highlight voyages include:

World Voyages: A once-in-a-lifetime journey visiting some of the globe’s most iconic ports. In 2026 and 2027, guests can embark on the full World Voyage or choose from a selection of shorter World Voyage segments, with itineraries spanning multiple continents. Queen Anne, Queen Mary 2, and Queen Victoria will each sail world cruises during this period, with voyages ranging from 108 to 117 nights – all with Cunard’s signature elegance and White Star Service.

Queen Mary 2: Maiden Panama Canal Transit: Cunard’s flagship

Queen Mary 2 will set sail from New York to Los Angeles on a 15-night voyage, from January 19 to February 3, 2025, marking her first-ever transit through the Panama Canal. This historic journey allows guests to blend transcontinental travel with the iconic elegance of the world’s only ocean liner.

Winter in the Caribbean on Queen Elizabeth: The newly transformed Queen Elizabeth will sail from Miami to the Caribbean for the first time starting this October. Guests will explore the region’s acclaimed crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches, with nine to 28-night voyages stopping at unique destinations including St. Thomas, Bridgetown, Bonaire, Aruba, Tortola and Barbados.

For more information about Cunard, the Summer Savings Event or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.