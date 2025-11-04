Cunard unveils 110 new luxury itineraries, including two World Voyages

Cunard has announced the launch of its latest programme of luxury voyages with 110 new itineraries across its iconic fleet, visiting 97 destinations in 47 countries between October 2027 and May 2028.

The new programme offers guests even more opportunities to explore the world, with new itineraries including 52 UNESCO World Heritage sites, 22 overnight port calls, and 23 late-evening departures.

Among the highlights are two extraordinary World Voyages. Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will embark on a 111-night Western Circumnavigation, whilst Queen Elizabeth heads East for her 113-night adventure. Both voyages depart in January 2028.

The programme also includes six maiden calls for the 3,000-guest Queen Anne, including Lautoka, Fiji and Halong Bay, Vietnam. Queen Elizabeth will also make maiden calls to St Georges in Grenada, Kingstown in St Vincent and Durban in South Africa.

Cunard is also offering guests the chance to sail in style, for less. Travellers can enjoy a 10% Early Booking Saving* on their ocean escape when booking a Cunard Early Saver, or Cunard Fare, before 17 December 2025.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “I am incredibly excited to launch our Winter 2028 programme, which has been designed to offer even more extraordinary ways to explore the world with Cunard. From two remarkable world voyages to journeys that encompass both new destinations and much-loved favourites, each itinerary captures the spirit of luxury adventure that defines our brand. Each of our iconic Queens will ensure guests sail the world in style, while enjoying the signature experiences and sense of occasion that only a Cunard voyage can truly deliver.”

Queen Anne

As the newest addition to the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne will offer a host of short voyages in 2028, as well as her World Voyage, offering overnight calls in cities including Los Angeles, Sydney, Hong Kong, and Cape Town.

Other highlights include extended time in Honolulu, Durban and Port Elizabeth, as well as a call to Laem Chabang (tours to Bangkok), which has not been visited by a Cunard ship since 2018, as well as a call to Halong Bay in Vietnam – the first time a Cunard ship has called in 14 years.

Queen Mary 2

The world’s only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, will offer a mix of Transatlantic Crossings, Caribbean sunshine, and the chance to see the Northern Lights in Norway.

One highly anticipated adventure will see Cunard’s flagship embark on a 14-night Western Mediterranean voyage scheduled during the UK Easter holidays. She will also enjoy a 4-night short break to coincide with the UK May bank holiday weekend.

Queen Elizabeth

In 2028, Queen Elizabeth will head east on a 113-night adventure, exploring Africa, Australasia, the Pacific Islands, and the Americas. She’ll also offer shorter itineraries including island-hopping voyages across the Caribbean.

Highlights include overnight calls to Cape Town, Yokohama (tours to Tokyo), Sydney and Honolulu, with 14-night Caribbean itineraries from Miami featuring gorgeous sun-soaked islands and turnarounds in Barbados.

Queen Victoria

UK guests can sail directly from Southampton on Queen Victoria in 2028 to a wide range of destinations across Europe and beyond. Her itineraries span everything from the honey-coloured architecture in Morocco to the mystical Norwegian Fjords of Norway.

She will enjoy a 7-night voyage to Spain and Portugal over the UK February half term school holidays as well as a new 28-night Atlantic Islands Discovery voyage that takes in the beauty of Cape Verde, Tenerife and Lisbon among others.

For guests looking to experience more than one Queen in a single holiday, Cunard’s Queen-to-Queen voyages offers the chance to connect multiple itineraries across the line’s iconic ships in one holiday.

For more information, visit https://www.cunard.com/en-gb/cruise-types/queen-to-queen-cruises