Crystal Endeavor to be fitted with state-of-the-art sonar

Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced that its first luxury expedition yacht, Crystal Endeavor, will be equipped with state-of-the-art underwater sonar technology from FarSounder.

The FarSounder 1000 Series will provide real-time 3D images of the terrain and activity along the ship’s route up to 1,000 metres ahead of the vessel and to a depth of up to 50 metres, with a mapping range up to eight times the water’s depth.

Such underwater vision capability will enable Crystal Endeavor’s captain and bridge officers to detect potential hazards and sea life far in advance to navigate appropriately and prevent any adverse situations.

The technology also operates in shallower depths allowing safe navigation in unchartered waters, which will give Crystal Endeavor’s guests an opportunity to experience rarely visited areas.

The PC6-designated ship will also be outfitted with offshore dynamic positioning capabilities, enabling the ship to remain in one place utilising GPS and its thrusters, rather than dropping anchor, avoiding any potential damage to delicate reefs.

“It is imperative that every element of Crystal Endeavor be designed with precision and careful foresight, always keeping the safety of our guests and the respectful navigation of the waters we sail as the top priority,” said Peter Andersson, Genting’s vice president of newbuilding.

“The FarSounder technology equips us to do exactly that, and then some, as Crystal Endeavor navigates uncharted waters around the world.

“The data and capabilities provided by the programme will not only inform our captain and officers of important navigational data, but also provide insights that will enrich the journey for our guests.”

In her inaugural 2020 season, Crystal Endeavor will sail expedition voyages through Japan and the Russian Far East; Antarctica via the Ross Sea; New Zealand and Tasmania; Australia and the Great Barrier Reef; and Borneo, Indonesia and the Philippines.

“FarSounder is honoured to be a part of Crystal Endeavor.

“This luxury expedition vessel demands the best of everything, including the best safety equipment available,” FarSounder chief executive Cheryl Zimmerman explains.

“FarSounder sonars have led the way to the furthest southern point in the Antarctic ever travelled by a cruise ship.

“Now we look forward to our sonars aiding Crystal Endeavor’s captain and crew on their journeys to the farthest reaches of the world.””

The German-built Crystal Endeavor is currently under construction at the MV Werften Shipyard in Stralsund.