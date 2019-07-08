Swiss-Belinn Gajah Mada Medan opens in Indonesia

Swiss-Belhotel International has launched Swiss-Belinn Gajah Mada Medan, a new midscale hotel in the capital of North Sumatra, Indonesia.

Located on Jalan Gajah Mada in the centre of the city, the hotel offers easy access to the city’s main business and shopping districts.

It is also approximately one hour’s drive from Kualanamu International Airport.

This location makes the hotel convenient for corporate and leisure travellers, providing a home away from home in Medan.

“Swiss-Belhotel International is delighted to welcome this latest edition to our worldwide portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud to have been chosen to manage Swiss-Belinn Gajah Mada Medan, our second hotel in Sumatra’s largest city, which holds strong potential as a destination for business and leisure travel.

“This excellent hotel will elevate the standard of midscale accommodation in Medan, providing value-for-money accommodation, exceptional facilities and international service standards, accompanied by Indonesia’s authentic warm hospitality,” commented Gavin Faull, Swiss-Belhotel International chairman.

The hotel offers 104 rooms, all of which feature comfortable beds, refreshing bathrooms and modern amenities including flat-screen LED TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi.

A selection of suites also provide separate living areas with sofas.

Guests can enjoy an array of international facilities, including a dramatic rooftop swimming pool that overlooks the city, a fitness centre and seven meeting rooms, all equipped with modern audio-visual technology.