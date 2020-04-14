Crystal Endeavor debut delayed until November

Crystal Expedition Cruises has postponed the launch of its luxury expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor.

The news comes following the temporary closure of the MV Werften shipyards, which halted operations in ship production to protect its employees during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Due to uncertainty regarding when production will resume, Crystal has been compelled to delay the introduction of the ship – previously planned for August – and cancel all scheduled itineraries through to the end of October.

The ship’s maiden voyage will now be the Tasmania & Fjords of New Zealand 14-night cruise embarking on November 14th.

“We know that, like us, our guests have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to explore anew with Crystal aboard this ground-breaking ship, and we deeply regret that this change has become necessary and has disrupted our guests’ travel plans,” said Crystal president, Tom Wolber.

“While this unprecedented global health crisis inhibits our journeys for now, we are looking ahead with great optimism to introducing Crystal Endeavor to the world on November 14th and welcoming travellers to their next great adventure.”

The company said it was reaching out to guests and their travel advisors directly with rebooking options.

