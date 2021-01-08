Jet2 launches summer 2022 holiday offering

Jet2 has launched its summer 2022 programme from all ten of its UK bases, giving customers and independent travel agents the chance to book earlier than ever before.

In response to demand from customers, the leisure airline and package holiday specialist will offer trips from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted.

The programme includes a bumper choice of flights and holidays representing 339 routes.

This includes three brand new destinations from its newest base Bristol Airport (Alicante, Bodrum and Dubrovnik) just weeks after launching, as well as three brand new Greek destinations for Scottish holidaymakers to enjoy from Edinburgh Airport (Skiathos, Santorini and Preveza).

This gives customers fantastic choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching their favourite summer destinations such as the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After much uncertainty, the positive news about a vaccine coupled with a real desire to get away, means we are seeing strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to plan and book future holidays.

“As always, we respond to what our customers and independent travel agency partners are telling us, so we have put summer 2022 on sale from all ten of our UK bases, meaning we’re on sale with our summer programme earlier than ever before.

“With sunshine favourites on sale, the scale of our programme means there is plenty of choice and flexibility for customers and independent travel agents to choose from with our award-winning airline and tour operator.”