World-Class Opera Stars Descend on Türki̇ye’s 2,000-Year-Old Amphitheatre

When Italian tenor Riccardo Massi and Russian soprano Olga Maslova take the stage at Türkiye’s Ancient Theatre of Aspendos this September, they’ll be performing where Roman audiences gathered nearly 2,000 years ago. The 32nd International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival (September 14 – October 1) transforms one of the world’s best-preserved ancient amphitheatres into a star-studded cultural destination rivalling modern-day top-notch opera houses.

Star Power Meets Ancient Grandeur

The festival opens on 14th September with a powerhouse cast performing “Turandot” – Puccini’s tale of the ice-cold Chinese princess. International opera sensation Riccardo Massi and acclaimed Russian soprano Olga Maslova lead the production by the Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet Directorates, promising the kind of vocal fireworks that made this venue famous across the Roman Empire.

World-renowned tenor Ivan Magrì headlines “Tosca” on 27th September, bringing his internationally acclaimed voice to one of opera’s most dramatic masterpieces in a setting that amplifies both the music and the emotional intensity.

The Festival concludes with a cultural bridge-building moment: Uzbekistan’s prestigious State Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre (named after poet Alisher Navoi) presents Verdi’s heart-wrenching “La Traviata” on October 1, marking a rare international collaboration in this historic venue.

From Russian Ballet to Greek Tragedy Under Mediterranean Stars

Beyond opera, the festival showcases ballet masterpieces that transform the ancient stone stage into a dance paradise:

September 17: “Zorba” – The life-affirming Greek story culminating in the iconic sirtaki dance, set to Mikis Theodorakis’ immortal music

September 20: “Swan Lake” – Tchaikovsky’s timeless masterpiece reimagined by choreographer Ricardo Amarante

September 24: “Don Quixote” – A vibrant celebration of Spanish culture and Cervantes’ beloved character

More about Aspendos

Built in the 2nd century AD in modern day Antalya, Aspendos Theatre isn’t just Türkiye’s best-preserved Roman theatre – it’s considered among the finest examples of Roman architecture worldwide. A proud member of the European Festivals Association since 2003, the Festival has become a cultural pilgrimage site for opera and ballet lovers from across Europe and beyond. The acoustic miracle: Unlike modern venues requiring complex sound systems, Aspendos’ 2,000-year-old design naturally amplifies performances to reach all 15,000 seats – a feat of ancient engineering that continues to astound artists and audiences alike.

Festival Details

When: September 14th – October 1st / 21:00h – experiencing art under star-filled Mediterranean skies

Tickets: Available at www.operabale.gov.tr, www.biletinial.com, SanatCepte mobile app, and official Antalya sales points