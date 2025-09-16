Marriott International Signs Agreement to Bring the Iconic St. Regis Brand to the North of Bodrum

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Kuzu Group to bring a luxury resort and branded residences under the iconic St. Regis brand within the secluded enclave of the Kazikli Cove in Bodrum. Anticipated to open in 2030, the beachfront project will bring the brand’s celebrated rituals, bespoke spirit, storied heritage and signature Butler service to Türkiye’s renowned Aegean coast.

“The signing of a St. Regis resort and branded residences in Bodrum reflects our commitment to growing our portfolio of brands and the demand we are seeing for luxury experiences in Türkiye,” said Mr. Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “Bodrum, with its azure waters, rich heritage and contemporary allure, continues to attract travelers from around the world seeking refined leisure experiences. We look forward to bringing the timeless elegance of the St. Regis brand to the remarkable area of the Kazikli Cove, offering guests and residents unparalleled service and sophistication.”

The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum is anticipated to feature 138 elegantly appointed guestrooms and multiple dining experiences. The resort also plans to include a range of facilities such as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, kids club and spa, along meetings and events space for celebrations and iconic gatherings.

The Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum are expected to comprise 221 one-to-five-bedroom luxury apartments and villas. The project aims to offer an elevated coastal residential experience featuring extensive luxury amenities including a lounge, media room, exhibition kitchen, co-working areas, a library, fitness centre with private studios and a swimming pool.

Mr. Özen Kuzu, President of Kuzu Group commented, “We are proud to work with Marriott International to develop a St. Regis resort and branded residence in Bodrum, a destination renowned for its natural beauty and rich heritage. This project reflects our commitment to elevating luxury hospitality in the region, creating exceptional experiences for guests and residents alike. We look forward to contributing to Bodrum’s growing reputation as a premier leisure destination and to supporting Turkey’s continued growth as a global hub for high-end travel and lifestyle.”

The development of The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum and The Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum marks the second collaboration between Marriott International, Kuzu Group and Servotel, consultants for the project, following the successful opening of JW Marriott Hotel Istanbul Marmara Sea in 2022.

On behalf of Servotel, Mr. Ömer İsvan, President and Ms. Ayla Heyfegil, Managing Partner commented, “We are honoured to work with Marriott International and Kuzu Group once again, on the signing of this luxury project in Bodrum. For over 40 years Servotel has been providing its expertise on landmark developments across the globe and the addition of the St. Regis in Bodrum enhances our portfolio of hospitality projects in Türkiye.”

Bodrum is a captivating coastal city on Türkiye’s southwestern Aegean coast, renowned for its azure waters, sun-drenched beaches and rich history dating back to ancient times. Known as a vibrant cultural and leisure destination, Bodrum blends historic landmarks such as Bodrum Castle and the Underwater Archaeology Museum with a lively marina, bustling nightlife and upscale dining. The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum and The Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum will be situated across a 280,000 sqm site within the Kazıklı Cove area, offering guests and residents access to pristine beaches and stunning sea views, while providing convenient connectivity to the city’s charming old town.

The signing of The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum marks Marriott’s 100th hotel to its operating and pipeline portfolio in Türkiye. The company’s current operations in the country encompasses over 60 properties, including six branded residences, and more than 9,000 rooms across 21 brands.