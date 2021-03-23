Costa Cruises delays European return until May

Costa Cruises has abandoned plans to return to Europe in March, moving its restart to May.

The decision has been taken in consideration of the restrictions still in place in Italy and other European countries to contain Covid-19.

Such measures do not allow the company to offer the best cruise vacations to its guests, especially for what concerns the experience ashore.

In line with the new plan, Costa Smeralda’s departure in Italy is planned for May 1st, with an unchanged itinerary, sailing guests to beautiful Italian locations.

From June 12th, the ships will return to sailing one-week cruises in the western Mediterranean, with visits to Italy (Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo), France (Marseille) and Spain (Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).

The departure date of Costa Luminosa, the second Costa ship scheduled to resume service, is postponed to May 16th from Trieste, and the following day from Bari, confirming its program of one-week cruises in Greece and Croatia, in accordance with recent roadmap for the resumption of international tourism in Greece.

As previously announced, all other cruises scheduled until the end of May, and not included in the Costa Smeralda and Costa Luminosa programs updated today, are cancelled.

Costa is in the process of informing travel agents and customers affected by changes.