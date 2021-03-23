Dominica moves into remote working market

Dominica has launched its extended-stay visa programme dubbed Work in Nature (WIN), which provides the opportunity to work remotely for up to 18 months on the island.

The destination is well positioned to welcome professionals as part of the programme.

It is open to remote workers, digital nomads, academics, families and those on sabbaticals seeking a healthier work-life balance.

The island offers high-speed internet and technology services, modern health care facilities, educational options for families and opportunities for impact volunteer programs with NGOs and private sector entities.

These make Dominica the perfect choice for remote working while embracing the natural wonders on your doorstep.

The programme offers attractive incentives, such as duty-free on selected items and discounts from various service providers.

As the programme gains popularity, the island envisions a WIN Village – a remote worker community with various types of accommodation from luxury to moderate, an array of support services, shared social and entertainment spaces, and co-working spaces.

Applications can be accessed online here and cost US$100 (£72).

Responses will be provided within seven days and confirmed applicants will have a three-month grace period to relocate to Dominica.

Fees for the Visa are US$ 800 (£578) for individuals and US $1200 (£867) for families.