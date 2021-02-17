Costa Cruises confirms limited return to sailing

Costa Cruises hopes to return to sailing in March after months out of the water following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Italian line of Carnival Corporation hopes to see flagship Costa Smeralda sail on March 27th, taking guests to a series of Italian locations.

The ship will offer three- and four-day mini-cruises or a seven-day cruise, calling at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

From May 1st, Costa Smeralda will return to sailing one-week cruises in the western Mediterranean, with visits to Italy (Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo), France (Marseille) and Spain (Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).

A second ship, Costa Luminosa, will also be back in service, departing from Trieste from May 2nd, and the following day from Bari, confirming its program of one-week cruises in Greece and Croatia.

Costa is working with national and local authorities of the countries included in the itineraries of its ships outside Italy to define the details of the restart of cruise operations, with enhanced health and safety measures through the implementation of the Costa Safety Protocol.

All other cruises scheduled until the end of May, and not included in the above program, will be cancelled.

Costa is in the process of informing travel agents and customers affected by changes.