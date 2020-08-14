Hebridean Island Cruises acquires MV Lord of the Glens

HP Shipping, the owner of the luxury small ship Hebridean Princess, has announced the purchase of MV Lord of the Glens.

The company snapped up the ship from the Magna Carta Steamship Company for an undisclosed sum.

The vessel has the look of a luxury yacht and was in fact designed with the Royal Yacht Britannia in mind; the four-deck vessel has 27 passenger cabins, which were totally refurbished earlier this year.

The ship will be chartered to Hebridean Island Cruises with operations and reservations for the vessel moved to Hebridean Island Cruises’ HQ in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Roger Allard, chairman of HP Shipping and Hebridean Island Cruises, said: “The Lord of the Glens is a very appealing vessel and a perfect fit for our portfolio and existing customer demographic.”

Lord of the Glens has been cruising the intricate waters of the Caledonian Canal in Scotland with its many locks, as well as the sheltered waters and lochs around the beautiful west coast.

Hebridean Island Cruises managing director, Ken Charleson, said: “We are really fortunate to acquire the operation of this unique vessel, which will offer five and seven night cruises, commencing April next year along the beautiful Caledonian Canal, between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh including Loch Ness and Oban.

“Advance bookings for 2021 are very strong and a number of cruises have been chartered to US and European tour operators.

“Lord of the Glens is a ship of similar size to our well-established and well-loved Hebridean Princess which carries a maximum of 50 guests and operates mainly on the west coast of Scotland.”