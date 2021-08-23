Advantage Travel Partnership rides home working wave

The Advantage Travel Partnership has announced a 40 per cent increase in membership enquiries year-on-year with particular growth in conversions of Advantage Managed Services (AMS) and home working members.

From the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, the consortium has increased communication with members, provided useful and supportive webinars to tackle every issue from refunds to re-openings, actively lobbied government and given the travel agent a clear voice via national and regional media channels on issues such as furlough, the traffic light system and testing requirements.

New Advantage member, Natasha Mouscos, commented: “We recently joined Advantage and we have found that all the team have been very supportive, we are already seeing the commercial benefits to joining and the security of operating within a consortium is great for us.”

In addition to an increase in members in the UK, the organisation has also welcomed two new members from Australia into its international network, WIN.

The Bay Travel Group and FBI Travel bring the total number of global members to 91 with representation across 82 countries.

Kelly Cookes, leisure director, Advantage Travel Partnership commented: “We are especially seeing an increase in enquiries and subsequent conversions of AMS members.

“Our AMS product is unique in the market-place with all customer monies protected in trust and a franchise ATOL option.

“Our trust facility provides an additional level of security not only for our members but also for customers.

“This has been an incredibly tough year and throughout we have tried to adapt our services to best support our members and hopefully get them through the tough times and into a period of recovery.”