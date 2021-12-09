Advantage Travel Partnership restructures operations

The Advantage Travel Partnership will move out of its head office as it restructures its operation.

The company said it would move to a hybrid working environment for all head office-based staff, taking temporary space for key employees.

However, the former offices are still owned by the organisation and rental from the property will be ploughed into the business as a revenue stream, a statement explained.

The change comes as the consortium of independent travel agents launches its three-year strategy with an emphasis on growth, collaboration and digital transformation.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “We’ve learned some hard lessons during the pandemic, and we’ve had to be honest with ourselves to identify areas in the business where we can fundamentally add more value to our members and support them through what will be a tough period of recovery.

“This has resulted in streamlining our services, consolidating our expertise, and ultimately working smarter in a market that will be tough for years for come.”

Lo Bue-Said added: “This framework which will take the business forwards is ambitious and one I hope will further support Advantage as the consortium of choice for current members as well as future members.”