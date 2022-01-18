Contiki seeks to overhaul brand identity

Contiki has launched an evolution of its brand identity as it seeks to boosts its position in youth travel.

As well as a new look and feel, signifying an optimism for the industry, the company claims to have realised its ambition of becoming entirely carbon neutral.

This refreshed positioning is focussed on the “fun, social experiences and sustainability” that the brand has been associated with for 60 years.

“During these strange times, we took some time to really understand what our travellers will want when the so-called ‘new-normal’ arrives,” said Simon Llanos, Contiki chief marketing officer.

“We thought about our position and how we communicate social travel, something the world has dearly missed.

“We focussed on the things that are uniquely us: sharing incredible experiences, with brilliant people and a sense of fun, humour and community.

“We really feel we’ve bottled this feeling with our lively new brand evolution.”

The new look and feel is an expression of its values.

The vivid colour shade, led by Contiki Green, leans into the energy, power and wonder of the feelings the brand creates on trips.

“The evolution firmly places community at the heart of everything we do at Contiki, it expresses the emotional excitement of sharing your first travel moments with new friends from across the world,” Llanos said.