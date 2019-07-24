Cruise heroes to be honoured at CLIA Conference

CLIA UK & Ireland has revealed the theme for the CLIA Conference 2020 will be ‘Cruise heroes’.

The flagship three-day conference is the largest travel agent conference in the UK, which this year saw over 700 travel professionals in attendance.

The theme celebrates the cruise industry community, shining a spotlight on the people across the globe who work hard every day to create holidays of a lifetime.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director, said: “We chose ‘Cruise heroes’ as our theme for next year’s conference to offer a chance to celebrate our community.

“We are an industry that revolves around our people - from those who continuously strive to offer exceptional service on every ship, every day - to those working shore side in ports, in offices and of course the travel agents themselves.

“We are proud to be part of a community that is always supportive of one another and passionate about the industry we work in. We look forward to celebrating the people who make the cruise holiday experience so special.”

The annual CLIA Conference will include a trade fair, a full day of conference sessions and a gala dinner.

The event takes place in Southampton from April 26th-28th.

Delegates will visit two cruise ships in port for the event: P&O Cruises’ Britannia and MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia.