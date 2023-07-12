Ferrari World Abu Dhabi welcomes three new characters

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has just introduced three new characters; Bella, Jack and GIO who are welcoming guests at Abu Dhabi’s leading theme park this summer.

Bella and Jack are two enthusiastic 10-year-old Ferrari fans who are entertaining park-goers along with GIO, an aspirational super-hero in form of a genie engine-robot. As the Park’s new characters, the trio has joined Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s extended family during summer festivities, which will be running until September 3.

The Park’s all-new characters are welcoming guests and families with all cheer and fun, promising to share their love for the legendary marquee where unforgettable Ferrari-inspired experiences await at every corner of the world’s leading theme park.

Guests will get the chance to meet and greet with the Park’s new characters and make the most out of their visit during the eventful Race into Summer in addition to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s record-breaking rides and attractions.

Ferrari World is an award winning entertainment hub, winning the World Travel Award in 2022 for World’s Leading Theme Park based on Yas Island

Yas Island and its world-class theme parks, experiences and attractions were recognised with seven awards in the globally renowned World Travel Awards in 2022. In addition to scooping the accolade of World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022, Yas Island received the flagship Middle East’s Leading Tourism Development award for the fourth consecutive year, testament to the global reputation Yas Island has as a leisure and entertainment hub.

For more information, please visit: www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com