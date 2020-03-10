CLIA Conference postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak

In light of the current situation with Covid-19, CLIA UK & Ireland has announced the CLIA Conference 2020 has been postponed.

The event had been due to take place in Southampton from April 26th-28th.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland director, said: “With hundreds of delegates in attendance, the CLIA Conference is the UK’s largest travel agent event and is extremely important for the cruise sector.

“We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our delegates, as well as the crew and passengers onboard the ships we visit, very seriously.

“With that in mind, it is with a heavy heart that we must postpone this year’s conference until further notice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “The team at CLIA deeply regret these circumstances however, as always, our number one priority is health and safety.

“We would like to thank our agent members, cruise lines and sponsors who supported this year’s conference.

“We look forward to seeing you all at future CLIA events.”

A number of cruise lines - including Uniworld, Princess Cruises and Viking - have cancelled sailings in recent days.

A new date for the CLIA Conference is expected to be announced in due course.