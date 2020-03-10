Lufthansa Group to continue limited United States operations

Lufthansa Group has said it will continue to offer flights to the USA from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

The decision comes despite the new travel guidelines ordered by the Trump administration on passengers from the European Union, Switzerland and other countries.

The group will continue operating flights from Frankfurt to Chicago and Newark (New York), from Zurich to Chicago and Newark (New York), from Vienna to Chicago, and from Brussels to Washington beyond March 14th.

The airlines involved are currently working on an alternative flight schedule for the USA.

Passengers will still be able to reach all destinations within the USA via the United States hubs and connecting flights served by partner airline, United Airlines.

In addition, all other United States flights will be suspended until further notice due to restrictions, including all departures from Munich, Düsseldorf and Geneva.

The Lufthansa Group will continue to serve all destinations in Canada until further notice.

The impact on the Lufthansa Group flight programme due to the recently changed entry regulations for India is currently being evaluated.