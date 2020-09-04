Classic Journeys launches to UK market

After a quarter century of handcrafting trips of a lifetime, California-based tour operator Classic Journeys is tailoring its signature approach to private and small group trips to British tastes and mores.

“English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish guests, guides and staff have been a hugely important part of the Classic Journeys story over the last 25 years.

“And as we celebrate our first quarter century, we felt it was time to branch out properly into the UK,” said founder Edward Piegza.

“We are delighted to launch our new UK website and team to assist British guests as they research, plan and book their holidays.”

One of the many factors that have long made Classic Journeys’ tours unique is that each is led by guides local to the area being visited - thus adding a level of in-depth knowledge unavailable on most commercial tours.

Classic Journeys’ itineraries are available both on fixed dates or customised to individual needs and dates.

To kick off the expansion in the UK, Classic Journeys has curated several new bespoke itineraries, tailor-made for British travellers, to complement their regular roster of tours.