Enterprise Rent-A-Car overhauls cleanliness commitment

Enterprise Holdings is seeking to reinforce its commitment to the highest standards of cleanliness in the car rental industry.

The company has announced the implementation of its Complete Clean Pledge program across the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

The pledge includes the company’s car rental operations, as well as its truck rental, vanpooling, corporate fleet management, retail car sales, carsharing and vehicle-subscription services.

“Employee and customer safety are our top priority,” said Chrissy Taylor, Enterprise Holdings chief executive.

“Today and every day, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in the industry.

“Following guidance from health authorities and in partnership with the travel industry, we at Enterprise Holdings are taking additional measures to build on our already rigorous cleaning protocols.

“We want customers to feel confident their vehicle is clean and sanitised each and every time they rent.”

As part of the Complete Clean Pledge, Enterprise Holdings expanded and is relaunching its cleaning protocols.

Employees are being trained to implement the new and more comprehensive cleaning mandates for their protection, and for the safety and service of customers.

These mandates include enhanced cleaning guidance for vehicles, shuttles and branch locations, as well as social distancing practices.

In addition to new signage throughout rental locations and lots indicating updated rental processes, customers will soon begin seeing Complete Clean Pledge notifications within their rented vehicles confirming they have been thoroughly cleaned.

This includes washing, vacuuming, general wipe down and sanitising with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.

In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Enterprise modified its services to protect customers and employees while remaining open to meet critical transportation and personal mobility needs as an essential service provider.

These offerings include curbside rental transactions, as well as delivery at some locations, to help best serve customers while minimising foot traffic in locations.