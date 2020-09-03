Enterprise completes Discount Car & Truck Rentals acquisition in Canada

Enterprise Holdings has closed its acquisition of Discount Car and Truck Rentals, a Canadian company serving customers across the country.

All conditions of closing have been satisfied, including receipt of a no action letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau.

The acquisition includes all of Discount’s corporate-owned locations and the Quebec licensee’s daily rental businesses.

Enterprise – which already owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands – completed the deal through its Canadian subsidiary.

A statement said the combination of the two companies brings together the complementary strengths of two family-owned and privately held companies.

“We are excited about and encouraged by the long-term opportunities for diversification and innovation this acquisition brings,” said Steven Tudela, senior vice president of Canadian operations for Enterprise Holdings.

“Through a broader fleet of cars and trucks of all sizes and an expanded portfolio of services – from airport service car rentals to neighbourhood leisure and moving truck rentals – the acquisition allows us to enhance our ability to meet the unique mobility needs of Canadian customers and offer more efficient service.”

Enterprise Holdings operates more than 600 airport and neighbourhood locations in Canada.

The combined entity with Discount – which has over 300 locations across Canada – offers customers a larger and more accessible fleet across the country.

“Our primary focus will be to continue doing what’s best for employees, customers and the business.

“We value the Discount Car and Truck Rentals employees and management team and recognises their contribution to creating the business Discount is today.

“We look forward to working with them on this integration,” Tudela concluded.