Saudi Arabian Airlines inks Neom partnership

Saudi Arabian Airlines has entered a strategic partnership with Neom.

The wide-ranging agreement is designed to allow the carrier to work with the location to attract tourists from around the world.

Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding signed in Riyadh, Saudia will work with Neom to create worldwide awareness of the giga project.

Both parties also agreed to collaborate to maximise exposure of Neom, a key component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

In addition, both parties agreed that Saudia Holidays will develop products and packaged experiences for visitors, exploiting the competitive advantage of the airline’s global network covering 94 destinations.

In return, Neom has agreed to provide preferential terms to Saudia and has given its undertaking to continuously explore additional means by which the airline can be further integrated into the Neom ecosystem.

Nemo is being built in 26,500 square kilometres of pristine desert, coast and mountains straddling the Jordanian and Egyptian borders in Saudi Arabia’s north-west.

Authorities hope the project will attract one million residents and five million tourists by 2030.

In June, Saudia became the first carrier to operate weekly flights to Neom Bay airport, which became a fully commercial entity in the same month.

Saudia recently signed a similar partnership with the Red Sea Development Company, which is currently building a luxury oasis in the Saudi desert.

Both deals come as the country seeks to open its borders to foreign tourists for the first time.