Abou-Haydar takes up new role with UKinbound

UKinbound has confirmed the appointment of Morganne Abou-Haydar as events manager.

A seasoned events professional, Abou-Haydar brings with her a passion for planning, creativity and communications, having spent over three years as events manager at Wedgewood DMC Group in both London and Paris.

More recently, she worked for Actineo Consulting as events producer on the Lean Agile Global 2021 virtual conference, coordinating international speakers and assisting with all aspects of the two-day event.

Abou-Haydar will be responsible for managing UKinbound’s diverse programme of virtual and in-person events, alongside head of events Saara Vuorela-Valladares, beginning with the association’s annual convention taking place in Manchester in September.

Commenting on her appointment, UKinbound chief executive, Joss Croft, said: “Morganne brings with her fantastic experience in the events sector and will be a real asset to the UKinbound team and the membership.

“I’m delighted to have her onboard.”

Abou-Haydar began her career in Paris as a travel consultant for Voyages Menara and holds a bachelor’s degree in international tourism from Université de Cergy-Pontoise in France.

Abou-Haydar added: “I am so thrilled to join UKinbound.

“I am very hopeful for the future of our great industry and can’t wait to work on many exciting events with such an amazing team.”